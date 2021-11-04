Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 62% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $231,690.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00329598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.