BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

