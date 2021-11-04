BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $963.71

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $963.71 and last traded at $962.76, with a volume of 6608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $951.70.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $897.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
