BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $963.71

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $963.71 and last traded at $962.76, with a volume of 6608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $951.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $897.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.