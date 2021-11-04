BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 207,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

