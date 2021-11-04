Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
