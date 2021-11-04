Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

BLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

