Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $1.24 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

