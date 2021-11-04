Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 11,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

