Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

BVHBB stock remained flat at $$27.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,362.49 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

