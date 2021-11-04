Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.
BVHBB stock remained flat at $$27.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,362.49 and a beta of 1.30.
About Bluegreen Vacations
