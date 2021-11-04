Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$117.60 million during the quarter.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.