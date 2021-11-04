Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,339,279.72 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment bought 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

