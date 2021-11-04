boohoo group (BOO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of boohoo group (LON: BOO) recently:

11/4/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – boohoo group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/7/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – boohoo group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 193.20 ($2.52). 10,363,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.26. boohoo group plc has a one year low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

