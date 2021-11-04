Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.24

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.24 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 385.50 ($5.04). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 301,660 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 382.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 362.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

