Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHG stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 112,528 shares of company stock worth $1,073,076 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

