Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

