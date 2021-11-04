Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $3.64. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

DHI stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

