Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

