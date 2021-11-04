Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

