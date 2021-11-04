Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

