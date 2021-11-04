Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.40 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

