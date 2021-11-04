Brokers Offer Predictions for agilon health, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

AGL stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

