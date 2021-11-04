Brokers Set Expectations for Ducommun Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

