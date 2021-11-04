Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

