Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,657 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $194,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Value Investments LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

