Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 226,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

