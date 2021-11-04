BTMX (BTMX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

