Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 252,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of -1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.