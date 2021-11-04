BWS Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – BWS Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATN International in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ATNI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

