Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 82,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 121,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

