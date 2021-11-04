Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Cabot worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

NYSE:CBT opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.