Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.12. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

