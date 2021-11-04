California Resources (CRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,245,412 shares of company stock valued at $89,208,990 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.