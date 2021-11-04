Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

NYSE CPE traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

