Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

CPT opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

