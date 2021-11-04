Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.