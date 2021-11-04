Canaccord Genuity Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 189,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 10,913,199 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 44,220,399 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 41,865,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,597,000 after buying an additional 3,640,000 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

