Canaccord Genuity Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.
NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 189,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
