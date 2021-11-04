Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.