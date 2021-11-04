Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 153,649 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HUYA worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

