Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of AppFolio worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AppFolio stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.33. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

