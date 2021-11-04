Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,325 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Cellectis worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 8,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

