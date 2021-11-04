Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.35. 405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,743. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.