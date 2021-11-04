Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GH traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $115.02. 6,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

