Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.