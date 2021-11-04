Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.