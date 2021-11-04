Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,470 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 53.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,901,976. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $166.75. 42,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.53 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

