Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,887 RH (NYSE:RH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RH by 149.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $671.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,542. RH has a 12-month low of $364.84 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.50 and a 200-day moving average of $671.98.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.