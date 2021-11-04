Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 27,184 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ameresco worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 6,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $871,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

