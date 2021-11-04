Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 12,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

