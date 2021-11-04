Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Square by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Square by 13.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 29.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $249.98. 102,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.07 and its 200 day moving average is $244.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 220.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.15 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

