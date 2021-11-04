Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

COF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 25.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

