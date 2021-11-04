CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Up 3.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

